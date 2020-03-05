Former Alexandria man arrested on bigamy charge while already in jail

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man under investigation since the early part of 2019 has been charged with bigamy, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

Michael Glenn Rennier, 64, of Dunnellon, Fla., is a former Alexandria resident. As part of the RPSO’s investigation, sufficient probable cause was established to support the bigamy allegations, according to a press release from the RPSO.

Rennier was already serving time at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on an unrelated charged when he was arrested on a warrant today (March 5) for bigamy. Bond has yet to be set in the reference to the bigamy charge.