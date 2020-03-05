Former Alexandria man arrested on bigamy charge while already in jail

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Rennier

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man under investigation since the early part of 2019 has been charged with bigamy, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

Michael Glenn Rennier, 64, of Dunnellon, Fla., is a former Alexandria resident. As part of the RPSO’s investigation, sufficient probable cause was established to support the bigamy allegations, according to a press release from the RPSO.

Rennier was already serving time at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on an unrelated charged when he was arrested on a warrant today (March 5) for bigamy. Bond has yet to be set in the reference to the bigamy charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories