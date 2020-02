WERNERSVILLE, Pa. (KLFY) You’ve seen girl-scouts selling their cookies outside stores or at your doorway.

But you haven’t seen the 98-year-old girl scout from Pennsylvania who puts on her uniform every year to help out.

Ronnie Backenstoe has proudly donned the girl scout uniform for 88 years.

She says she’s happiest selling cookies alongside her fellow scouts.

Ronnie plans to be out selling more cookies at the end of the month.