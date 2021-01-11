For New Orleans’ new prosecutor, high hopes, a legal cloud

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new district attorney in New Orleans is promising to find alternatives to jail for people whose crimes arise from poverty, mental illness or drug addiction.
Longtime City Council member and defense attorney Jason Williams took the oath of office Monday.
He faces challenges including a pandemic-related backlog of cases and high expectations from criminal justice reform advocates.
Those advocates rallied around his campaign despite his indictment on federal tax charges that Williams says were politically motivated.
A trial date is pending. Williams takes over an office he sought after fiercely criticizing the hardball tactics of the outgoing incumbent, Leon Cannizzaro. Cannizzaro didn’t seek re-election.
