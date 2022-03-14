NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Americans paid a combined $561 million in late payment fees to electrical utilities in 2019. But how much you pay depends on where you live. An AP analysis of federal regulatory data found that several major utility companies in states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida and Maryland are charging late fees that are much higher than the national average.

Mary C. Williams sits in her home in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Williams, who lives on a low fixed income, has high utility bills from Entergy, a major utility provider in Louisiana and three other Southern states, causing her to stress about keeping her lights on. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Carolyn Peters sits in her home in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Peters, who lives on a low fixed income, has high utility bills including late fees from Entergy, a major utility provider in Louisiana and three other Southern states. When asked about how she was planning to pay her outstanding bill, Peters said she would have to give up another necessity like medication. “It’s a strain,” she said. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Carolyn Peters puts fresh holy water in her font for the Virgin Mary at her home in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Peters lives in New Orleans on a fixed retirement income and has received aid from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Her bill in February from Entergy New Orleans was almost $500, including late fees that had been charged in previous months. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

An electricity bill for Carolyn Peters is photographed at her home in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Peters, who lives on a fixed retirement income has high utility bills including late fees from Entergy, a major utility provider in Louisiana and three other Southern states, causing her to choose between medication and other bills. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Carolyn Peters sits in her home in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Peters, who lives on a fixed retirement income and has high utility bills including late fees from Entergy, a major utility provider in Louisiana and three other Southern states, has received aid from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Mary Boyd is hugged by Glenis Scott at Total Community Action in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Boyd, who is 83 and lives in New Orleans, said her expensive energy utility bills from Entergy — a major utility provider in Louisiana and three other Southern states — were causing her to choose between medication, and other expenses such as repairing the damage to her fence caused by Hurricane Ida. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Chris Kinney, a resident of Rapides Parish in central Louisiana, who did not want his face seen, stands in front of the local Cleco Power office in Pineville, La., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Kinney has had his electricity disconnected eight times in the past two years for falling behind on his energy bills and his family did everything to catch up: pawning items, accumulating vast overdraft fees, borrowing money and applying for energy assistance. Somehow, Kinney’s outstanding balance kept growing. (AP Photo/Jasen Lo)

Late fees typically punish customers who are least able to afford their utility bill to begin with. The fees account for a small part of major energy companies’ overall revenue. But for the people who must pay them, they can be crushing.