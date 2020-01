The LendingTree Bowl will be played between the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Jan. 6, 2020. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Miami’s entering its first bowl game since 2016. The team’s eight wins is the most since 2014.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are making their second straight consecutive bowl-game appearance. Their 10 wins is the most in the school’s history.