Florida woman jailed in Bourbon Street gunfire; 2 teens hurt

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say they’ve arrested a Florida woman in connection with gunfire that wounded two teenagers on Bourbon Street over the weekend.

A police news release identifies the woman as 27-year-old Jasmine Evans of Jacksonville. Police have not released details on a possible motive in the case.

According to Monday’s release, the shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. Police answering the call were told that a woman at the scene had fired multiple times.

Witnesses told The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate that the shooting happened where a large crowd had gathered to listen to street musicians.