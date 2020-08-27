Flooding keeps part of LA 1 closed in Lafourche Parish

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (BRPROUD) – A section of LA 1 is still closed because of Hurricane Laura.
As you can see from the video below, flooding is preventing the reopening of the road in the near future.
- Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura
- Laura weakens to a Category 1 hurricane, aims for Arkansas
- STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Larua damage across Northeast Louisiana
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
- VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path