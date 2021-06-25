First woman general in Louisiana National Guard retires

Louisiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan’s husband and father remove her old rank and replace it with the new rank of Maj. Gen at the Ansel M. Stroud Military History & Weapons Museum at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, July 23, 2017. In her new role as the assistant adjutant general, she now serves serves as a principal advisor to the adjutant general. She is responsible for assisting the adjutant general in the deployment and coordination of programs, policies, and plans for the LANG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first woman to attain the rank of general in the Louisiana National Guard has retired.

The guard says in a news release that Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan retired earlier this month after 38 years of service. Her retirement ceremony was held at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.

According to a National Guard news release, Sheridan became the first female general officer in the Louisiana National Guard in 2012.

She became the first female two-star general in 2017. Sheridan served as the assistant adjutant general, the principal advisor to the adjutant general.

  • NEW ORLEANS –Brig. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan, assistant adjutant general-Army, is pinned by her husband Mark Sheridan and her father Command Sgt. Major (Retired) Joe S. Fernald with the one-star rank insignia during her official promotion ceremony at Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, July 27, 2012. Sheridan, who has filled numerous leadership positions and served in Iraq, is the first female general officer in the LANG and the 27th currently serving in the National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office)
  • Louisiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan’s husband and father remove her old rank and replace it with the new rank of Maj. Gen at the Ansel M. Stroud Military History & Weapons Museum at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, July 23, 2017. In her new role as the assistant adjutant general, she now serves serves as a principal advisor to the adjutant general. She is responsible for assisting the adjutant general in the deployment and coordination of programs, policies, and plans for the LANG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

