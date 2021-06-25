First woman general in Louisiana National Guard retires

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first woman to attain the rank of general in the Louisiana National Guard has retired.
The guard says in a news release that Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan retired earlier this month after 38 years of service. Her retirement ceremony was held at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.
According to a National Guard news release, Sheridan became the first female general officer in the Louisiana National Guard in 2012.
She became the first female two-star general in 2017. Sheridan served as the assistant adjutant general, the principal advisor to the adjutant general.