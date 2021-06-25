First woman general in Louisiana National Guard retires

Louisiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan’s husband and father remove her old rank and replace it with the new rank of Maj. Gen at the Ansel M. Stroud Military History & Weapons Museum at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, July 23, 2017. In her new role as the assistant adjutant general, she now serves serves as a principal advisor to the adjutant general. She is responsible for assisting the adjutant general in the deployment and coordination of programs, policies, and plans for the LANG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first woman to attain the rank of general in the Louisiana National Guard has retired.

The guard says in a news release that Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan retired earlier this month after 38 years of service. Her retirement ceremony was held at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.

According to a National Guard news release, Sheridan became the first female general officer in the Louisiana National Guard in 2012.

She became the first female two-star general in 2017. Sheridan served as the assistant adjutant general, the principal advisor to the adjutant general.