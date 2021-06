SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – Fire departments do more than fight fires and the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 performed one of those other duties over the weekend.

“Rescue 11 pulled up on a woman who had fallen in the W-14 drainage canal off of Cousin St. She was unable to get herself out of the canal,” according to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.



Images courtesy of St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

First Responders helped the woman out of the water and no one was hurt.