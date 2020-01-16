Fire Marshal: 12-year-old girl dies in trailer fire in Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU PARISH, La.-A 12-year-old girl was killed in a Tuesday night fire in the Lake Charles area, authorities said.

Three other people were injured in a the mobile home fire in the 300 block of Dobbertime Drive, investigators said.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m.

The four occupants in the home at the time of the fire were transported to a local hospital.

They included the 36-year-old male homeowner as well as a 39-year-old mother and her two children, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. While three of the occupants remain hospitalized, receiving various levels of care.

Official identification of the girl and cause of her death are pending an autopsy by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM investigators have determined the fire began in a bedroom.

At this time, the exact cause of this fire remains undetermined though deputies are currently unable to rule out several potential causes including electrical malfunction as a potential factor, investigators said.

This home did not have working smoke alarms. This is the first residential fatal fire in Louisiana in 2020, something State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning says is one more than there should be and far too early in the year.

“This tragedy unfortunately highlights, once more, a common safety message our agency constantly pushes—smoke alarms save lives,” he said, “Smoke alarms provide occupants critical seconds to escape a fire without being affected by the harmful elements of smoke that many people do not realize can be more dangerous than flames.”

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for families that need them. You can find more information on the program on our website lasfm.org.