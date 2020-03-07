Festival International director makes statement on coronavirus epidemic, ‘There is not currently any eminent threat.’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette largest annual festival doesn’t have plans to cancel the April event at this time.

Executive director Scott Feehan released a statement on the FIL’s stance on the coronoravirus Friday, saying they are working with the state Dept. of Health on the matter:

“To all Festival Supporters, patrons, and the entire Lafayette community,

I wanted to take a moment to share our thoughts and position about the current Coronavirus, COVID-19, situation, as it pertains to Festival International de Louisiane.



With Festival being 47 days away, we are monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Louisiana Department of Health’s websites for daily updates and are heeding their advice on proactive measures to take.

There is not currently any eminent threat associated with the planning of Festival International de Louisiane.

Because of this, we are continuing to plan for our annual festival to take place just as it does every year. We are hopeful and cautiously optimistic that the situation will actually improve between now and the end of April, but we are not assuming that it will or taking anything for granted.

In cooperation with public health officials, we will continue to monitor the situation and prepare for a safe and wonderful event at the end of April.

We appreciate the concern from those who have reached out and intend to keep fans and the public updated if there are any changes with the ongoing production.

With sincere consideration,



Scott Feehan

Executive Director

Festival International de Louisiane