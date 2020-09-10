FEMA to host a Disaster Recovery Document Drop-off location in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host a COVID-safe Disaster Recovery Document Drop-Off Center (DDC) this Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the MonroeCivic Center.

The hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the parking area on the southeast side

of the Civic Center Complex.

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, those providing documents to FEMA will be asked to stay in their vehicles as they drive through the facility. Note: This is NOT a food distribution event.

Document Drop-off Centers are designated locations where disaster victims can submit

requested documentation required to continue the process for disaster assistance.

The center in Monroe will be solely for documentation drop-off only. There will be no status check or registration available at this facility.

FEMA staff will be available ensure that those affected by Hurricane Laura are submitting the correct documentation. All documents will be scanned and then returned to those visiting the Center.

FEMA is coordinating with local public health and emergency management officials

throughout the state on screening and safety protocols when determining where to open DDCs.



HOW TO CONTACT FEMA ABOUT DISASTER ASSISTANCE:

Contact the FEMA Disaster Assistance Helpline if you have questions about:

• The help offered by FEMA.

• How to apply for assistance.

• Information in your account.

Call 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, 7 days a week:

• 1-800-621-3362 (also for 711 & VRS)

• TTY 1-800-462-7585

Or write to:

FEMA

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055