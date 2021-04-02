FEMA Seeking Property Owners to Help House Hurricane Survivors

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA is seeking property owners to help survivors find a home after last year’s hurricanes. Hurricanes Laura and Delta affected areas of Southwest Louisiana where affordable housing was already limited, destroying, or making homes unlivable, and worsening the housing shortage.

Property owners in the Acadia, Grant, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Allen, Rapides and Vernon parishes are encouraged to reach out to FEMA and its partners to help bring Southwest Louisiana residents home.

Property types needed include multifamily homes, duplexes, community complexes and commercial parks. The properties will be leased by FEMA for a period of up to 18 months under its Direct Lease Program. If an applicant moves out, FEMA may place another applicant in the unit.

Upon the ending of the Direct Lease Program with FEMA, property owners may create a lease directly with the applicant.

Property owners can email contact information with details about the property to:

1800AgentMatch – realtor@1800agentmatch.com

Empire Hospitality – bhutchens@ehotelgroup.com

CWIS – dave@cwis-llc.com

Synergy Housing – mrockland@synergyhousing.com

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. For the latest information on information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.