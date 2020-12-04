FEMA looks to provide hurricane victims temporary housing

Chris Johnson views destruction at his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta could be eligible for temporary housing under two federally administered programs.

FEMA spokesman Gerard Hammink said the agency is rolling out its Multifamily Lease and Repair Program and its Direct Lease Program.

Hammink says FEMA doesn’t typically provide these programs. But he says the lack of available rental housing, especially in Calcasieu Parish, requires the agency to do so to address a severe temporary housing shortage.

He says more than 3,500 households already have found their own housing solutions. He says FEMA has not been able to reach about 1,100 households.

The deadline to sign up for either program is Dec. 28.