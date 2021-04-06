FEMA Housing Requires Periodic Recertification

Under FEMA’s Direct Housing Program, families are licensed into temporary housing units (THUs) or non-motorized recreational vehicles (RVs) on private or commercial sites according to their needs and site availability. A Revocable License is signed before move-in listing the conditions for occupancy,
- All occupants must agree to comply with FEMA’s rules, terms, and conditions for occupying the units.
- FEMA re-evaluates the occupant’s eligibility on a periodic basis through recertification visits, usually monthly.
- A recertification specialist will contact the applicant three weeks to a month before the appointment to confirm the date. He or she will have a badge visible and can assist in identifying and addressing any problems. A state recertification advisor will accompany the FEMA recertification specialist to all meetings and discussions with the applicant.
- During the visit, the specialist will review the applicant’s permanent housing plan and progress being made on home repairs.
- The official will ensure the dwelling is in good condition and well maintained. This includes inspecting the interior and exterior of the unit and testing smoke alarms.
- He or she will take a photo of the barcode, VIN, appliances and every room.
- The Revocable License can be terminated for:
- Excessive noise/disturbing the peace;
- Unleashed or unattended pets outside the unit;
- Damage beyond normal wear and tear;
- Failure to meet with FEMA staff, meeting continuing eligibility requirements, and/or establishing a permanent housing plan; or
- Major violations that constitute criminal activity or other actions which present an imminent threat to the health and safety to occupants or persons in the surrounding area.
- To remain eligible, occupants must demonstrate a continued housing-assistance need, actively participate in the FEMA recertification process, and show progress towards achieving their permanent housing plan.
- Survivors can show long-term housing plan progress if they:
- Fulfill requests to communicate and regularly meet with FEMA case workers.
- Show that repairs are being done to the pre-disaster home, or that they will be purchasing a new residence or leasing an available rental unit.
- Provide evidence of progress — such as invoices for repairs, application(s) for additional funds (SBA, bank, etc.), a contract to rebuild their home, or a lease for a new home.
- Show proper use of all FEMA assistance.
- Achieve their long-term housing plan goals within a reasonable time.
