FEMA Housing Recipients Must Comply with Licensing Agreement

More than 2,600 Louisiana households affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta are either waiting for or are currently living in temporary housing units (THUs) provided by FEMA. Occupants may be eligible to stay in their FEMA unit for up to 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration while securing a permanent housing solution, but they must abide by the terms of their licensing agreement.

Complying with the License Agreement

Only people listed on the license can live in the THU, and the license cannot be transferred to another party. FEMA retains the right to enter the unit to make inspections or repairs with 24-hour notice. In case of an emergency, no notice is required.



The temporary housing agreement requires occupants to develop a viable permanent or longer-term housing plan and show proof of progress towards completion of that plan. If long-term housing becomes available, the occupants may need to vacate the THU.



THU occupants must fully cooperate with FEMA to schedule meetings that will determine their continuing eligibility. This includes providing a landowner’s right of entry so FEMA can visit the occupants’ damaged home to evaluate the progress of repairs.



Eligibility meetings also will be used to ensure the occupants are making progress toward a permanent housing plan. Examples of evidence of progress include receipts for repairs or a signed lease for new housing.



Occupants are not allowed to store or use grills, fire pits, fireworks, propane tanks or other combustible substances inside the unit. Up to two pets are allowed.



Occupants may not paint or otherwise alter the interior or exterior appearance of the THU. However, small adjustments that would qualify as normal wear and tear, such as putting small nails in the wall to hang picture frames, are allowed.



Survivors living in commercial parks also must abide by all the park’s rules and regulations.



Violations of these or any other conditions in the licensing agreement may result in penalty fees or termination of the agreement.



Survivors who have questions about the revocable housing license should contact their caseworker or the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY, 800-462-7585).

FEMA has expanded its services to accommodate your questions about TTHUs. If you were not provided a point of contact for your housing needs, you may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 and the operator will take your information and forward it to the Direct Housing Department. If you use TTY, call 800-462-7585; those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit Louisiana Hurricane Laura (DR-4559-LA). For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit Louisiana Hurricane Delta (DR-4570-LA). Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.