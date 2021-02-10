FEMA: Deadlines for aid for Hurricane Zeta losses

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Thursday is the deadline for parishes and other public entities to apply for Hurricane Zeta assistance.

But residents of six parishes have a bit more time. People in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne have until March 15 to apply for individual assistance for housing and other needs.

Authorities say they’ve received more than 80 requests for public assistance such as emergency measures taken before Zeta’s landfall in Cocodrie on Oct. 28 and debris removal afterward.

FEMA has received more than 9,000 applications for individual assistance from residents in the six parishes approved for such aid.