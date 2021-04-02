Fee waivers, grants to help live music clubs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is waiving some of the fees that bars with live music must pay in 2021.
That’s one of multiple steps city officials outlined this past week to help music venues bounce back from the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiver announced by New Orleans’ economic development director Jeffrey Schwartz applies to alcoholic beverage permit fees and other fees that music venues normally are required to pay. Schwartz said it would affect about 150 businesses.
Other steps include include getting operators ready to apply for Shuttered Venue Operator Grants that are part of the most recent federal coronavirus aid program.