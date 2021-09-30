Feds schedule Gulf offshore oil lease sale for November

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011, file photo, shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles south of Galveston, Texas, in the Gulf of Mexico. The Biden administration says it has followed a court order to schedule an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico after the Democratic president's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge. The sale will be livestreamed from New Orleans on Nov. 17, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced in a news release Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Fahey, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, an oil platform is seen past brown pelicans as they float on the Gulf of Mexico in Grand Isle, La. The Biden administration says it has followed a court order to schedule an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico after the Democratic president's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge. The sale will be livestreamed from New Orleans on Nov. 17, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced in a news release Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has scheduled an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 17, obeying a court order. The Democratic president’s moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge in June.

The government said it would resume sales while appealing that order. An industry group official says the sale is important for American workers and security. An environmental attorney calls offshore drilling “dirty and dangerous folly.” The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced in a news release Thursday that the sale will be livestreamed from New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories