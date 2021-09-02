Feds responding to reports of oil, chemical spills after Ida

  • This image provided by NOAA taken Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and reviewed by The Associated Press shows oil slicks at the flooded Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, La. State and federal regulators responded to the spill site after AP provided the photos of the spill Wednesday and the company acknowledged a "sheen of unknown origin" at its flooded refinery. (NOAA via AP)
  • Photos captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and reviewed by The Associated Press show a miles long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico near a large rig marked with the name Enterprise Offshore Drilling. The company, based in Houston, did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone or email on Wednesday. EPA officials said Wednesday hey were unaware of any leak requiring a federal response. (NOAA via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal and state agencies say they are responding to reports of oil and chemical spills resulting from Hurricane Ida following the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press.

The EPA said Thursday that a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment was dispatched to fly over the area hard hit by the Category 4 storm, including a Phillips 66 refinery along the Mississippi River.

The Coast Guard said Thursday that its aircraft has also flown over the refinery, as well as to the Gulf of Mexico.

The AP first reported the possible spills Wednesday, and published photos of a miles-long brownish-black slick in the waters south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

