Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Federal officials making changes to some oil-lease terms

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pump jacks operate near Loco Hills on April 23, 2020 in Eddy County, New Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal oil lease sale in November will be the first in a decade to offer 10-year leases at some depths.

Since 2010, leases in depths of about a half-mile to nearly a mile have run for seven years, with a three-year extension available for companies that have started a well on their lease.

The Bureau of Offshore Energy Management says that after carefully studying the past 10 years’ data, it is changing back to the practice before 2010.

It is offering about 78 million acres in water from nine feet to more than 11,115 feet.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories