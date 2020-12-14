Federal judge in Louisiana approves hurricane lawsuit plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A federal judge in western Louisiana has approved a plan on how to settle thousands of lawsuits expected to be filed against insurance companies over damage from a pair of hurricanes that hit the region six weeks apart.

The order says insurance companies and the parties who sue them will have to share information with each other as quickly as possible.

They will then meet and then agree to share information and discuss a possible settlement.

If the two sides can’t agree on a settlement, the case will go to mediation.

Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta did more than $14 billion of damage to the area around Lake Charles.