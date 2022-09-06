BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first witness has taken to the stand at a preliminary hearing in front of U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick.

This trial has to do with the transfer of juveniles to Angola.

Meghan Gagnarb is the point of contact for the Louisiana State Penitentiary and Administrative Assistant to Warden Tim Hooper.

Gagnarb stated that the facility where the juveniles would be taken used to house death row inmates.

The same facility most recently housed women.

The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice has requested that only Department of Corrections staff be used in the facility.

Gagnarb said that “as of now, the staff have not been trained to work with juveniles.”

The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is now in control of the aforementioned building.

The upgrades made to the building include those listed below:

AC units in living corridors

Upgrade to the network

Contractor visitors for educational based services

Camera contractor for security inside

Converted bunk beds to single beds

Single cells

No windows in those cells

Expanded outdoor area

Expanded wall for special education

The grounds are maintained by the Department of Corrections and DOC inmates are orderlies in the Angola medical faculty.

Other than those inmates, the closest medical faculty is 30 miles away.

Gagnarb’s testimony has ended and the next witness is on the stand.

That witness is an unidentified juvenile.