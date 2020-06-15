Federal embezzelement charges filed against former SU Band Director Nathan Haymer

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – After a year long investigation, embezzlement charges have been filed against former Southern University Band Director Nathan Haymer.

As alleged in the Bill of Information, Haymer served as Director of Bands at Southern

University A&M College (“Southern University”) and, in that role, was responsible for leading

Southern University’s marching band, which performed at Southern University athletic events and

a wide variety of other events both within Louisiana and across the United States.

Haymer’s duties included making purchases and paying expenses during the band’s trips.

According to the Bill, from November 2016 through March of 2018, Haymer intentionally

misapplied more than $30,000 that Southern University had provided to him to be used for official

band expenses.

Specifically, according to the Bill, on more than a dozen occasions, Haymer

submitted false documents, such as fictitious and forged invoices from purported vendors,

knowing that he had not incurred the expenses reflected on the documents.

More details will be provided as they are made available.

