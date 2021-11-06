Federal Court grants Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request to stay OSHA’s vaccine mandate rule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has just halted the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The decision is being touted by Landry as a “major win for the liberty of job creators and their employees”.

In a statement, Landry praised the court for granting his emergency motion to stay enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s November 5, 2021 Emergency Temporary Standard (the “Mandate”) pending expedited judicial review.

“The Court’s action not only halts Biden from moving forward with his unlawful overreach, but it also commands the judicious review we sought.” Landry stated. “The President will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the Constitution.

This story is still developing, with more information to come soon. View the full statement from AG Landry, as well as court documents HERE.