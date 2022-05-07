NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD)- On May 5, 2022, FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the FBI’s New Orleans Field Office and met with Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr., and other field office personnel.

He also met with local law enforcement partners and members of the media to affirm the FBI’s continued commitment to help stem violent crime in the area.

“Focusing our investigations on the most violent offenders and gangs to get the worst criminals off the streets, sharing analytical and investigative resources, and proactively engaging with the community,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Those are the strategies that will make the streets of New Orleans safer and at the FBI, we are committed to being a strong partner with you in that fight”, said Wray.

Director Wray makes regular visits to the FBI’s 56 field offices and Legal Attachés to meet with employees, get briefed on local issues and crime trends as well as to collaborate with partners.