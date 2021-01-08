Father turns in son for death of woman delivering food

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 15-year-old boy was turned in by his father in the case of a woman killed while delivering food to her in-laws.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the boy has confessed to a role in the shooting of 52-year-old Anita Irvin-LeViege on Sunday.

Ferguson commended the juvenile’s father for his courage in surrendering his son.

He says more parents need to take that kind of responsibility. Ferguson says the boy faces a charge of second-degree murder.

It wasn’t known if the teen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.