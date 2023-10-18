ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Tragedy struck in the early hours of Wednesday, October 18, 2023, when the Alexandria Police Department responded to a distressing call in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 19-year-old De’Asia Mullins, a resident of Alexandria, La., who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Despite efforts of responders, Mullins was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Preliminary findings suggest that this tragic incident was rooted in domestic violence, sending shockwaves through the community. As the investigation unfolds, the Alexandria Police Department urgently seeks the public’s support in locating the prime suspect, 25-year-old Alfred Rue IV, also from Alexandria, La..

Law enforcement has issued an arrest warrant for Alfred Rue IV, charging him with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and assist in the effort to apprehend the suspect.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation as authorities work tirelessly to uncover the full details of the case. The Alexandria Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident or any other crimes within the Alexandria area to come forward. You can reach out to the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Information can also be shared via email with detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

A reward is being offered for valuable tips leading to the apprehension and conviction of the suspect. To provide information and receive a claim number for a cash reward, please call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, individuals can utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App, available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to justice and community safety, urging residents to be part of the solution by reporting any pertinent information.