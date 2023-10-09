JENA, La. (WNTZ) – A night of leisure took a tragic turn on the evening of October 5, 2023, as Michael Perry, a 45-year-old resident of Grant Parish, met with a fatal accident at the entrance of Jena Choctaw Pines Casino. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to the scene of the crash, where they found Mr. Perry had been the victim of a hit and run accident while attempting to change a flat tire on his vehicle. The collision not only claimed the life of Mr. Perry but also exposed the alleged negligence of another individual, Rawlen Scully.

Rawlen Scully of Alexandria, La.

According to authorities, Michael Perry was in the process of changing his flat tire near the trunk of his vehicle when a pickup truck struck him and the rear of his car. The force of the impact inflicted severe injuries on Mr. Perry, ultimately leading to his tragic demise. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The pickup truck involved in the accident did not stop to render aid or provide any information, fleeing the scene immediately after the collision. Law enforcement officers were able to identify the driver as 61-year-old Rawlen Scully, a resident of Alexandria, Louisiana.

Following an intensive search operation, Rawlen Scully was located in Rapides Parish and subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in the hit and run incident. Scully now faces serious charges of Vehicular Homicide and Hit and Run, which carry significant legal consequences in Louisiana.

The loss of Michael Perry has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Jena and the broader Grant Parish area. Friends, family, and community members have been gathering to mourn his untimely passing and to offer their condolences and support to his grieving loved ones.

As the investigation into the incident continues, authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the accident to come forward and assist in ensuring justice is served for Michael Perry and his family. The tragic events of October 5th serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of responsible and safe driving practices, especially during late-night hours.

The community of Jena mourns the loss of a beloved resident, and the legal proceedings against Rawlen Scully will be closely watched as they unfold. This unfortunate incident serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from reckless driving and hit and run accidents.