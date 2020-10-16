Fatal crash in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say one person was killed in a wreck on Highway 28.
According to police, Shayde Johnson of Ball, Louisiana was driving a 1998 Ford pickup truck west on Highway 28, when they crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup head-on.
The police say they are still investigating this wreck and they are not sure why Johnson’s truck crossed the center line.
The driver of the Dodge, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Football ‘Thursday’ Night: District battle between Sterlington vs. Richwood; LaSalle meets Jena
- Savannah Guthrie tells Trump he’s not a ‘crazy uncle’ who can ‘retweet whatever’
- ‘It’s a dream come true’, Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff set to open on October 20
- Democrats question Senate hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on fourth and final day
- Trump or Biden? Latest polls in the 6 states that could decide the election