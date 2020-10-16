Fatal crash in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say one person was killed in a wreck on Highway 28.

According to police, Shayde Johnson of Ball, Louisiana was driving a 1998 Ford pickup truck west on Highway 28, when they crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup head-on.

The police say they are still investigating this wreck and they are not sure why Johnson’s truck crossed the center line.



The driver of the Dodge, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.