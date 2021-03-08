Farmers Insurance returns to Louisiana after 7-year absence

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Farmers Insurance intends to return to Louisiana to offer automobile, homeowners, condo and renters insurance.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon made the announcement Monday that he has approved the rate filings.

The company is the nation’s ninth largest property insurer.

Donelon’s office says Farmers started selling homeowner policies in Louisiana in 1999, but left Louisiana’s market in 2014.

The insurance department says Farmers is returning to Louisiana as it part of a broad expansion into the East and South in recent years.

Farmers plans to offer policies in all 64 Louisiana parishes.