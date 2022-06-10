BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing 54-year-old man last seen without a lifejacket on the Mississippi River, according to Coast Guard officials.

Authorities identified the missing man as Howard Brown.

“He’s well known in the area. He always lays traps and he fish all the time,” said Courtney Lucas, daughter of Howard Brown.

Courtney describes her dad as a loyal friend and husband.

“We just don’t understand how they received a call that he was in the water, that he was waving for help, but no one went to the rescue to bring him home,” she said.





Courtesy of Kamecha Brown

State wildlife and fisheries officials say a barge saw the boat taking on water as he waved down for help.

“We found some debris and stuff from the vessel but we’re still going to continue our search efforts,” said Sgt. Carl Armstrong from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Although officials say Brown was close to the shore, the Coast Guard says the river poses its own challenges.

“The width of the river but also the speed. The speed is currently at 4.7 knots, which means about every hour, an object or individual could potentially float five miles further down river,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross.

Brown’s daughter says the family has many questions left unanswered.

“We’re here but we don’t know who to go to, who to call,” said Lucas. “We’re a close-knit family, so we’re all going to be out here until we can’t be here anymore.”

The East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office, United Cajun Navy, Coast Guard, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story.