SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of a man whom a Shreveport Police Officer fatally wounded has retained a renowned civil rights attorney.

A media release published on Friday said the family of 33-year-old Fleen Myles III is raising serious questions about how a simple traffic stop led to Myles being shot and killed.

The family calls for transparency and accountability in the incident, saying they’ve only been met with “a wall of silence.”

On the morning of November 5, Myles III was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police. Myles III fled the stop on foot and, after a brief pursuit, was shot by an SPD officer. The account of the incident by police said Myles III had a handgun. Some witness statements contradict the claim that Myles III was armed, and police have not released body cam footage to substantiate the account.

Renowned national civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers represents the family.

“Nearly a month has passed since Fleen Myles III was killed, and the Shreveport Police Department still hasn’t released the body camera video or addressed any of the serious concerns raised by Fleen’s family or this community,” said Sellers. “If Chief Smith and the SPD want this community to trust them, they need to release the video now.”

Sellers concluded, “All this family is asking for is justice. They just want the truth, and they’ve waited long enough to get it.”

Louisiana State Police are overseeing this ongoing investigation.