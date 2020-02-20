Family of Crystal Grebinger releases statement following husband’s arrest in Brazil

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man from Acadiana, accused of killing his wife is now in custody in Brazil.

Sean Grebinger is suspected in the death of Crystal Grebinger whose been missing since 2013.

Mark Rigsby has the details.

According to Federal Police in Brazil, Sean Grebinger was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

They say U.S. authorities revealed substantial evidence of him killing his wife Crystal Grebinger and hiding her body, as well as a history of abuse and violence against

She was 32 years old when she disappeared in February, 2013.

She had just filed for divorce and was staying in a women’s shelter.