BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As crews continue to access reported damage throughout the area officials in Bossier City and Bossier Parish want residents to stay informed about what services are available for residents.

Strong overnight storms cause damage in Bossier City. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Officials say they are working to clear fallen trees, tree limbs, and debris as a result of storms that left hundreds of thousands of area residents without electricity. Many power lines were brought down as well.

Bossier Mayor Thomas Chandler confirmed extensive damage throughout the city.

In a release, the mayor said he is “very thankful” that there are currently no reported fatalities as a result of the storm’s dangerously high winds. An excerpt of Mayor Chandler’s message reads:

“All agencies and city departments are working diligently to restore our city and streets to a condition of safety. All citizens are asked to be careful and not run over downed power lines. The Bossier City Fire Dept. along with other city depts. have crews out with chain saws clearing fallen trees and debris to allow safe passage and commute for our citizens. Also, be reminded that our area is still under an extreme heat advisory, so as you are working outside in clean-up efforts make sure to drink plenty of water and remain hydrated.

Our area encountered a major weather event and Mayor Chandler said that though everyone is doing all that they can he asks that our citizens be safe and patient as the work continues to restore safety and services.”

Bossier Parks and Recreation reported that two locations are closed after storm damage.

Mike Woods Park at 2200 Dennis St. and Hooter Park at 100 Hooter Dr. are both closed.

Both parks are without power, pools can not be operated without power.

Bossier Parks and Recreation Director Clay Bohanan said the department’s “number one priority is always the safety of our patrons.”

Bohanan expressed regret for the cancellations of any prescheduled events but the decision had to be made in the interest of safety so that no patron or visitor would be injured due to the unsafe conditions.

It is projected that clean-up of debris and power restoration could take several days. They will provide more information as the parks are safely reopened.

A release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Officer advises residents to exercise “extreme caution,” as crews safely clear the roadways.