F. King Alexander on probation following mishandling of allegations of abuse at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Following a heated seven-hour meeting, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees has placed President F. King Alexander on probation through June 1.

This will include an evaluation of Alexander and the hiring of an outside firm to conduct an investigation. Alexander will also have to provide a concrete report on how he plans to rebuild trust at OSU.

The fallout from LSU’s Title IX scandal has reached Corvallis, Oregon, where OSU President F. King Alexander took tough questions from the university’s Board of Trustees about his handling of sexual misconduct complaints while he was president at LSU. Two board members voted against the motion.

The OSU Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon to consider the findings and recommendations of the LSU Husch Blackwell report, which included details about Alexander’s role in response to the alleged misconduct and abuse.

The report includes an in-depth review of LSU’s Title IX policies and the allegations of sexual harassment and assaults at the university. It has already resulted in former LSU head football coach Les Miles losing his job at Kansas University and dredged up allegations of sexual discrimination against LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali.

One by one, students, victims, and faculty are pleading with the Oregon State Board of Trustees to fire President F. King Alexander.

F. King needs to go,” a speaker said. “He’s not a smart man and his ignorance is dangerous,” he went on to say. “I demand [the board] finally take action as if it’s your own daughters attending this university,” a student speaker said during the meeting. “If you’re not fit for the job I suggest all of you get the hell out of here.”

Alexander apologized during the meeting, taking responsibility for his actions and saying he wants to move forward.

“I am truly sorry here for survivors’, and everywhere pain caused to you by this issue,” Alexander said. “We can and must do better as people and as a university.”

He described LSU as an underfunded university where “athletics tried to run the university” and he says he did his best to take allegations seriously. Students say Alexander has embarrassed OSU.

“It is destroying the OSU brand I have become proud to represent and I am now not proud to represent OSU,” a student said.

The Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children submitted a statement to the OSU Board ahead of Thursday’s meeting, calling on the board to take Alexander’s alleged inaction in response to the alleged abuse into consideration “and help right the wrongs done to these survivors and their families.”

“Upon reading the Husch Blackwell report and listening to the testimony of many of the victims of these heinous events, it appears that President Alexander was made aware of the allegations of abuse on students and directed minimal to no disciplinary consequences to the employees in leadership positions. These individuals were, above all else, responsible for protecting these students,” said Senator Regina Barrow, Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children.

The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children says it will hold a press conference Friday on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol upon adjournment of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting to discuss the committee’s next steps in addressing the issue of sexual assaults and harassment on college campuses.