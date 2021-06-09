ExxonMobil to invest $240M in Louisiana refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil says it will be making $240 million worth of improvements to a refinery opened 112 years ago in Louisiana’s capital city.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager David Oldreive announced the plans Wednesday.

Projects include installing equipment expected to reduce pollutants called volatile organic compounds by 10%.

The company says other projects will increase processing capability and flexibility for meeting market demand.

ExxonMobil says the projects will add more than 20 jobs and help retain 1,300 existing jobs, while supporting 600 construction jobs.

The state offers up to 80% in property tax breaks for up to 10 years on the new work.