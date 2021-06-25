EXPLAINER: Evictions in Louisiana could spike despite aid

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The end of tenant protections on July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Louisiana residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state has $308 million in federal cash to help with outstanding rents and utility payments, and more federal aid is on the way.

But the money has been slow to reach those in need, especially through programs run by the seven largest parishes.

Housing advocates say more than 101,000 Louisiana households report being behind on their rent payments and are at risk of homelessness when the eviction moratorium ends.