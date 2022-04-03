BATON ROUGE (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a nearly decade-old lawsuit against executions in Louisiana, saying there’s nothing to challenge because the state can only get the required drugs as medicines.

State officials testified that manufacturers said they’d cut off medical supplies if the drugs were used to kill. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s ruling allows Jessie Hoffman and 10 inmates who later joined his lawsuit to file a new one if conditions change.

Hoffman’s attorney told The Advocate last week that his team was reviewing the ruling.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry said Louisiana should now join neighboring states in finding ways to execute people sentenced to death.