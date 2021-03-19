Ex-LSU officials sought to testify about misconduct report

State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, the Senate’s second-highest ranking member, speaks about legislative work in response to a report that details Louisiana State University’s repeated mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations, on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers want to hear from former Louisiana State University leaders who held positions of authority during the time covered in a report detailing the school’s repeated mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children has taken the legislative lead in following up on the report.

The panel has set another hearing about LSU on March 26. The committee is asking former leaders of the LSU Board of Supervisors and former LSU athletic directors to attend.

It’s unclear if they’ll appear. Committee chair Sen. Regina Barrow suggested the committee could try to subpoena the officials if they don’t show up voluntarily.