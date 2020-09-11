Ex-Louisiana police officer enters plea in alleged beating

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana police officer charged with malfeasance in the alleged beating last year of a young man at a hospital has entered a plea in the case.
KATC-TV reports Tyron Andrepont, a former sergeant with the Opelousas Police Department, appeared Thursday for his arraignment before state District Judge Gerard Caswell.
The station reports Andrepont waived his right to a formal reading of the charges and entered a plea of not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office.
He’s free on bond following his arrest in June for allegedly using excessive force against a man being treated at a hospital in october 2019.
Andrepont’s next hearing is set for Dec. 21.
