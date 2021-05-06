Ex-Louisiana mayor pleads no contest to corruption charge

WHITE CASTLE, La. (AP) — A former mayor in Louisiana pleaded no contest to a corruption charge and will serve three years of probation.

The Advocate reports that Gerald Jermarr Williams was accused of illegally reimbursing himself more than $2,200 during his time as White Castle mayor.

The 40-year-old was arrested in April for falsified public records, illegal use of a moveable and malfeasance in office after a state investigation.

He only pleaded no contest for the wrongdoing charge and won’t be able to hold public office in Louisiana again.

The district attorney’s office dropped the other charges.