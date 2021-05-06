Ex-Louisiana mayor pleads no contest to corruption charge

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE CASTLE, La. (AP) — A former mayor in Louisiana pleaded no contest to a corruption charge and will serve three years of probation.

The Advocate reports that Gerald Jermarr Williams was accused of illegally reimbursing himself more than $2,200 during his time as White Castle mayor.

The 40-year-old was arrested in April for falsified public records, illegal use of a moveable and malfeasance in office after a state investigation.

He only pleaded no contest for the wrongdoing charge and won’t be able to hold public office in Louisiana again.

The district attorney’s office dropped the other charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories