Ex-jail guard gets nearly 6 years for using stun gun on 3

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former jail guard in Louisiana has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for using a stun gun on three men on separate occasions who were either handcuffed or not making any threat.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal district judge sentenced 31-year-old Cody Richardson on Monday to five years and 10 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Richardson pleaded guilty about a year ago to three felony counts of using excessive force against people held before trial in a Rapides Parish jail.

Prosecutors say one was shackled to a bench, one had his hands up and one was hit in the back with the stun gun’s prongs.