Ex-employee accused of $175K theft from Louisiana nonprofit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman is accused of stealing more than $175,000 from the nonprofit she was working for.

A news release Wednesday from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Meaghan J. Boudreaux of Sulphur transferred $169,000 from the organization’s account to her personal account over nearly two years starting in January 2019.

The statement says she also added herself to the organization’s insurance plans without having premiums deducted from her pay.

The statement said she turned herself in on Dec. 21, was arrested on a charge of theft of at least $25,000, and was released on $50,000 bond.