Estranged husband sentenced to 35 years in prison for strangling wife in 2016

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- On. Dec. 18, 2016, Reynell Lockett was discovered strangled to death in her vehicle in the Baldwin area on U.S. 90.

Russell Richard Jr. (St. Mary Parish Correctional Center)

On Monday, the 45-year-old victim’s estranged husband, Russell Richard Jr., was sentenced in 16th Judicial District Court to 35 years in prison for manslaughter.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded to a lesser sentence.

Richard, 53, evaded law enforcement for two years until he was was located and arrested in Oklahoma City in 2018 and extradited back to St. Mary Parish.

