Breaking News
Watch Live: Governor Edwards provides an update on the state’s response to COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

ESPN: Sean Payton first NFL figure to test positive for coronavirus

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has contracted coronavirus, making him the first NFL-related person to do so. Payton said he wanted to go public with his diagnosis because he wants people to be responsible about mitigating the disease.

New Orleans is the epicenter of the infection for Louisiana, and most of the disease’s deaths have happened in the Greater New Orleans area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories