JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- An escaped inmate has reportedly barricaded himself inside a Jennings home, authorities said.

“This still a very active scene,” State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal told News 10 shortly after 1 p.m.

The home is located in the 200 block of Smith Street in Jennings’ city limits.

State Police Troop D is assisting the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jennings Police Department at this time.

This is a developing story.