Erath schools evacuated due to bomb threat for second time in one week

ERATH, La. (KLFY) – All Erath schools were evacuated this morning due to a bomb threat, according to officials.

Erath Police Chief Anna Lapointe says a call came in from the school board saying a bomb threat was reported.

Bozier Elementary, Erath Middle and Erath High Schools are almost done being cleared, according to the Chief.

Lapointe says schools will return to normal business once officials are done clearing them.

This is the second school bomb threat in Erath in just one week.

