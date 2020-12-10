EPA awards Louisiana over $900K to improve air quality

DALLAS, Tx. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality over $900,000 to support the state’s work to improve air quality.

The funds, totaling at $978,866, will be used to carry out air-monitoring programs to prevent and control air pollution. It will also be used to implement fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) air quality standards.

According to the EPA, particulate matter, also called particle pollution, contains microscopic solids or liquids which may be harmful if inhaled. The particles can become lodged in the lungs, or can even get in your bloodstream, and cause respiratory or heart problems. People with heart or lung disease, children, and older adults are most likely to be affected by particle pollution. The particles also affect the environment, with the smallest—those less than 2.5 micrometers across also called “fine”—being the main cause of reduced visibility.

“Today, Americans are breathing some of the cleanest air on the planet, and at EPA we are committed to continuing America’s leadership in achieving clean air and lowering our particulate matter levels to well below those of many of our global competitors,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “This is another example of EPA partnering with states, local, and tribal governments to improve our air quality, protecting human health and the environment while allowing economic growth to flourish.”

