BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy has agreed to pause power shutoffs throughout Governor John Bel Edwards’ state of emergency declaration.

According to a release from Entergy, the company will work with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to watch for weather updates to determine if the pause should last longer than the state of emergency.

Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis proposed the idea of pausing the energy shutdowns to the public commission board on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Edwards declared Louisiana to be in a state of emergency for the consistent dry, extreme heat conditions. The declaration is scheduled through Friday, Sept. 9, unless lifted otherwise. The Louisiana Fire Marshal also issued a burn ban to prevent fires from the dry environment.